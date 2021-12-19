ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Evening Forecast: A few lingering showers

By Jay Martin
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Lingering Showers. Lows near 50. Tomorrow: Cooler and partly cloudy. Highs near 60. A warm day with temperatures in the mid 70s ahead of the...

www.brproud.com

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS STARTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain areas beginning Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. around much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said 7 to 14 inches of snow is forecast, with wind gusts at 25 to 45 miles per hour at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow, mainly in exposed areas.
Click10.com

South Florida’s coldest temperatures of the season are coming

PEMBROKE PARK. Fla. – After an unseasonably warm and humid December, South Florida is finally getting its cooldown ahead of Christmas. Cooler air pulling in from the north will make it noticeably comfortable when you head out in the morning Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a touch of a breeze from the northwest.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
fox26houston.com

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

It will be cool again tonight, but will get warmer each day for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 80s by Christmas Day and stay that way into the coming week. Winter officially started today, but it won't feel like it for a while.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
wnynewsnow.com

Few Flurries Linger Into Thursday, White Christmas Unlikely

JAMESTOWN – We’ll keep ahold of those light snow showers through early Thursday before a warmup heads our way by the end of the week, squashing our chances for a White Christmas. We’ve seen some areal-wide snow earlier in the day thanks to a quick moving front, but...
yaktrinews.com

Wednesday Forecast: Patchy fog, icy roads, and evening showers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — This morning, we see patchy fog throughout the Columbia Basin before 10 a.m. from freezing rain overnight. Expect some icy roads this morning and rain into the evening. TRI-CITIES. Freezing rain overnight before 4 a.m. is contributing to some patchy fog and patchy freezing fog expected...
