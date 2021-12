CHICAGO – The Bears trailed 10-0 when they ventured deep inside Vikings territory early in the second quarter of Monday night's 17-9 loss to the Vikings at Soldier Field. Young and very green Justin Fields had just completed a 6-yard pass to Darnell Mooney on third-and-3 from the Vikings' 19. Heck, the Bears actually looked competent enough to make a game of it despite losing 14 players, including their top five defensive backs, to the COVID-19 reserve list.

