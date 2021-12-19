ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Wreaths Across America volunteers place wreaths at Little Rock National Cemetery

By Joseph Price
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgERQ_0dQjluCi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gsjT_0dQjluCi00

LITTLE, ROCK, Ark. — A cold rain didn’t stop volunteers placing wreaths at the Little Rock National Cemetery on Saturday morning.

Around 16,000 wreaths were distributed to soldiers’ graves.

The organization Wreaths Across America helped put on the event.

The goal is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom.

“Remembering those that have fallen,” Bill Shirey, son of a U.S. Navy veteran, said. “My father was in the Navy, I just felt compelled to come do this today.”

Wreaths Across America began in 1992 at Arlington Cemetery then spread across the country and to veterans cemeteries around the world.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Society
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Volunteers#Cemeteries#Arlington Cemetery#The Little Rock#Charity#U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy