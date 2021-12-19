Wreaths Across America volunteers place wreaths at Little Rock National Cemetery

LITTLE, ROCK, Ark. — A cold rain didn’t stop volunteers placing wreaths at the Little Rock National Cemetery on Saturday morning.

Around 16,000 wreaths were distributed to soldiers’ graves.

The organization Wreaths Across America helped put on the event.

The goal is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach children the value of freedom.

“Remembering those that have fallen,” Bill Shirey, son of a U.S. Navy veteran, said. “My father was in the Navy, I just felt compelled to come do this today.”

Wreaths Across America began in 1992 at Arlington Cemetery then spread across the country and to veterans cemeteries around the world.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.