Local church holds ‘Follow the Star’ live nativity event
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – Boone Trail Baptist Church held a live drive-through nativity scene event at the Barn at Boone Friday.
More than 50 members of the Boone Trail Baptist Church worked to put on the show which included dozens of live animals such as camels, cattle, sheep and donkeys.
A large star held up by a 100-foot crane was visible throughout the area.
The event took place both Friday and Saturday.
