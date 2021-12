If you’ve opened the TikTok app in the past month, chances are you’ve heard the song “I Am Woman.”. “I am woman/ I am fearless/ I am sexy, I’m divine/ I’m unbeatable, I’m creative/ Honey, you can get in line,” Emmy Meli croons in a rich, raspy tone over a simple yet catchy drum beat. When the 21-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video of herself singing the hook on Oct. 19 to her 5,000 followers, she had no intention of it blowing up or starting a global trend — but TikTok had other plans. By the next day, Meli says, the video had racked up hundreds of thousands of views, and a TikTok movement — in which women compiled photos of themselves matching each adjective — had been born.

