Entertainment

Agatha Raisin: Kissing Christmas Goodbye

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgatha's in need of a well-earned break and with Christmas...

‘Agatha Raisin’ and a Christmas Mystery, HBO’s ‘Reopening Night,’ Ghost Stories on BritBox, Christmas Movies and Specials

’Tis the season and everyone’s getting in the holiday spirit, including Agatha Raisin, the delightful sleuth from the British Cotswolds, in an Acorn holiday movie special. BritBox imports a collection of spooky holiday ghost stories, based on the works of macabre master M.R. James. HBO goes backstage at the first “Shakespeare in the Park” production to play in New York City after the long pandemic shutdown.
MOVIES
NME

PURPLE KISS announce upcoming Christmas-themed single ‘My My’

Rookie girl group PURPLE KISS are set make their return with a new digital single later this month. Over the weekend (December 11), PURPLE KISS shared that they would be releasing a new digital single later this week. Titled ‘My My’, the forthcoming track is set to drop on December 18 at 6pm KST.
MUSIC
Mashed

How Old Is The Hershey's Kisses Christmas Bell Commercial?

Even if you're just a casual television viewer, chances are you've gotten an ad or two stuck in your head over the years. Many of the famous TV commercials that come to mind are ads for food or drink, from fast food giant Wendy's 1984 masterpiece "Where's the Beef?" to Folgers Coffee's "The best part of waking up..." jingle, which People notes debuted that same year.
FOOD & DRINKS
tvinsider.com

‘Hawkeye’ Finale: Will Clint Be Home for Christmas? (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Disney+ series Hawkeye Season 1 episode 6, “So This Is Christmas?”]. There’s only an hour left of Hawkeye, but there’s plenty of action, humor and heart as Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint (Jeremy Renner) confront the baddies and try to save Eleanor (Vera Farmiga).
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Maegan Good and DeVon Franklin are calling it quits after nine years of marriage. According to legal docs, obtained by ET, Franklin filed legal documents on Monday in an L.A. courthouse. The date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021 and the reason he cited for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences." The actress and Hollywood producer/author got married on June 16, 2012 and have no children together. They had initially met on the set of their 2011 film, Jumping the Broom, and got engaged in May 2012.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Jimmy Buffett to Guest Star — Get a First Look (PHOTOS)

Jimmy Buffett is back on a CBS procedural drama in 2022. TV Insider has learned exclusively that Buffett will be guest starring as himself in the January 14 episode of Blue Bloods. (The singer-songwriter previously appeared on seven episodes of Hawaii Five-0.) We also have a first look at his appearance in the photos above and below.
CELEBRITIES

