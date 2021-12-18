Girls basketball: Freshmen spark Panas in a statement win over Mahopac

SOMERS – What growing pains?

Panas was expecting to deal with the ups and downs that come with inexperience, but there are three freshmen in the lineup who are not acting their age under pressure and two more coming off the bench with critical minutes.

The Panthers blitzed Mahopac in the opening half Saturday then hung on for a 50-41 statement victory in the championship game of the 25th Michael DePaoli Memorial Tournament at Somers High School.

“I knew we had a lot of talent coming,” Panas coach Matt Evangelista said. “I didn’t know where that would take us. I kind of thought we’d have some great wins in games we put everything together, but I also thought we’d have some low moments, too. We’re seeing fewer stretches where they do freshmen things now.”

The Panthers are undefeated in eight games.

Cadence Nicholas and Sofia Tavares were flying up and down the court in the early going. They sparked a 20-5 opening run that had the Indians gasping for air.

Katie Hoffman dropped seven 3s in the opening round Thursday against Ossining.

“Cadance and Sofia played with us last season as eighth-graders and got to learn a little bit from us, but they’ve all been great so far,” said Panthers junior forward Kelsey Cregan, who earned MVP honors. “They are the reason we’ve won eight games so far. They’ve grown up very fast. I didn’t expect to start like this. I knew we could be good, but I didn’t know we could be this good.”

Turning point

Lauren Beberman's defense sparked a second-half rally by Mahopac. She got to the rim at the other end, bringing the Indians to within 35-32 with 6:35 to go. Panas was able to get settled and get to the line to slow comeback. Nicholas pushed in transition, sparking 9-0 run. Cregan made it 39-32 with a putback. Nicholas dropped a 3. Cregan got loose inside again to make it 44-32 with 3:48 remining.

"On varsity it’s a different level of craziness when the other team is starting to come back a little so it was nerve-racking but we pulled through," Cregan said. "This definitely raises the confidence of everyone on our team. We know we can beat good teams now."

Player of the game

Nicholas was front and center as the Panthers built a big lead and was fearless in the second half when the pressure began to increase. She had a game-high 19 points.

By the numbers

Panas (8-0): Tavarez was adrenalized from the start, getting 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter. ... Cregan had eight points. ... Gallinger and Hoffman each had four points. ... A second half basket off an offensive rebound by Gallinger was not credited to Panas. It would've given the Panthers a 33-15 lead. ... Tavares and Nicholas were named all-tournament.

Mahopac (2-3): Kristina Rush hit three times from behind the arc in the second half and had 15 points. ... Lauren Beberman had 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks. ... The Indians had four field goals in the first half. ... Julia Paolicelli and Beberman were named all-tourn

Quotable

"We’re just getting off to slow starts," Mahopac coach Chuck Scozzafava said. "We’re just not hitting shots. The girls are working hard. We were down 18 at halftime in this game and brought it down to within a basket. "We’ve got to start shooting better, plain and simple. Instead of catching and shooting, we’re catching and thinking, ‘I hope it goes in. I hope I don’t miss.’ We’re hesitant, something we weren’t last year."

"Julia Gallinger and Kelsey Cregan and Sarah Chiulli, they played more as sophomores and they keep us stable," Evangelista added. "They are the ones making those baskets to stop a run and get us going again. So we have a really nice balance. I just have to figure out how to get them all in the game."

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.