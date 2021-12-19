ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Davis to miss at least a month with knee injury

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E65iE_0dQjjwBQ00

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss at least a month after suffering a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his left knee, the team said on Saturday.

Davis suffered the injury during Friday night's game against the Timberwolves, when Jaden McDaniels rolled into his leg during the third quarter of Minnesota's 110-92 home victory.

After McDaniels collided with Davis, the latter fell to the court and immediately grabbed his knee.

Television cameras caught Davis falling to the floor again while heading to the locker room.

The sprain was confirmed by an MRI on Saturday.

Davis has averaged 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the 16-14 Lakers this season.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Timberwolves#Television#Mcl#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy