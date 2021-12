When one thinks of Christmas and the holidays, traditionally joyous thoughts of family get-togethers, presents, lovely dinners, and a festive electricity come to mind. “Traditionally” being the key word. Dr. Seuss was once quoted as saying “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” So, when I went to the show “Variations on Holidays” by Rapid Lemon Productions, I had hoped I would see some of those traditional ideas on display. However, just as the world seems precariously out of whack, the idea of anything traditional remaining intact implores us all to work in unison. “Variations” clearly had something quite different in mind.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO