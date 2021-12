BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Traffic stop, US-422:. An officer on patrol stopped a Warren man, 29, who passed him on the freeway at 113 mph 12:40 a.m. Dec. 13. The vehicle’s headlights were not on despite the late hour. The driver had a blood alcohol content of .182 percent. He told the arresting officer, he drives that fast at night without headlights “all the time.” He was charged with speeding, reckless operation, driving without headlights and driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Geauga County jail.

BAINBRIDGE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO