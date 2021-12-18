ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina football signs another 4-star quarterback to its current recruiting class

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
 3 days ago
South Carolina announced Saturday it has signed a highly regarded four-star quarterback to its 2022 recruiting class.

Tanner Bailey became the second high school player at his position to sign for the current cycle and becomes the third new quarterback to join the Gamecocks this week.

Bailey (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) plays for Gordo (Alabama) High School and he becomes the highest ranked USC signee in his class, ranked 218th overall and 14th at his position. Safety Keenan Nelson Jr. is ranked 219th.

Delaware prospect Braden Davis (322nd overall and the 22nd quarterback) signed Wednesday with USC, which also signed well known Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler earlier this week.

Bailey initially committed to Oregon in early March before decommitting on Dec. 6 after Ducks' head coach Mario Cristobal left for the same position at Miami.

Bailey also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida State.

