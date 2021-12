The Rams secured the tie with the Cardinals at the top of the NFC playoff standings after their 20-10 win against the Seahawks on Tuesday night. Los Angeles got off to a slow start, only scoring a field goal in the first half. But thanks to two touchdowns from Cooper Kupp (now the franchise's record-holder in single-season receptions), the Rams took the Week 15 win. Kupp finished with nine receptions for 136 yards and the two scores.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO