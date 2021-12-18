ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heisman Watch: Week 12

By Ethan Ferguson
Cover picture for the articleC.J. Stroud — Quarterback. Freshman C.J. Stroud led the No. 4 Buckeyes to a decisive 59-31 win over No. 19 Purdue last week. With five touchdown passes and 361 yards on the day, Stroud’s talent was on full display. Out of 38 pass attempts, Stroud had an impressive completion rate of...

