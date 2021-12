(Rio Grande City, TX) — Texas is building its own border wall. The first steel panels went up Friday in the Rio Grande Valley. Lieutenant Colonel Dan Garrison with the Texas Military Department says it adds to the series of fencing that has already been erected. The wall is going up on state land and it’s paid for with state money. The contractor was building former President Trump’s border wall until it was canceled by the Biden Administration. The two-mile-long wall is designed to help fill gaps where there’s no federal wall.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO