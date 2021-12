ST. LOUIS – The Make-A-Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers in Missouri and Kansas to help grant life-changing wishes for local children battling critical illnesses. Volunteer opportunities include being an event organizer, an interpreter/translator, or a wish granter, according to a press release. A wish granter meets with the children and their families to help determine the child’s wish and help make it happen.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO