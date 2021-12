Be on the lookout, as there has been a rise of bank jugging in the suburbs of the metroplex. Now what is bank jugging? It’s when thieves spy on and follow you out of the bank, and eventually rob you of the money you just withdrew. We want to let you know of what’s going on so you can be more aware, especially this holiday season where bank visits may be more frequent!

