WATCH: Ichiro Suzuki pitches against high school team in Japan, strikes out and hits batters

Ichiro Suzuki is one of the best hitters in MLB history, but the baseball legend is also quite proud of his abilities on the mound. After only getting to take the mound once in his MLB career, Ichiro is now unleashing his arm on the mound in Japan.

Ichiro made it clear in 2014 that he wanted to make at least one appearance as a pitcher before his MLB career ended. The opportunity finally came in 2015, when the Miami Marlins sent him to the mound in October against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ichiro Suzuki career stats: .311/.355/.402, 117 home runs, 509 steals, 3,089 hits in 19 seasons

In his first Major League pitching appearance , Ichiro faced five batters and allowed two hits with one earned run. While it would be the only time he took the mound in an MLB game, Ichiro’s return home to Japan is giving him plenty of chances to unleash some heat.

The 48-year-old’s passion for baseball remains. He is an active part of exhibition games, making regular appearances as a pitcher. On the same field where he became a baseball star, Suzuki now takes part in exhibition games against high school teams and even teachers.

While he’s certainly demonstrated the ability to miss bats, Ichiro’s command can also get a bit wild at times with pitches drilling batters.

While he might not be facing the highest competition, it’s clear everyone involved is happy to compete against one of the greatest Japanese athletes ever. Considering he is still pitching as he approaches his 50s, there’s no reason to think Ichiro’s love for baseball will fade anytime soon.

