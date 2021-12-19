Volunteers host annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Brown County Senior Squadron hosted its annual wreath-laying ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay. Eight wreaths were dedicated to fallen veterans from every branch of the military and POW/MIA.

It's all part of the Wreaths Across America program, where volunteers raise money to purchase and place wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members.

Nearly 2,700 other cemeteries in the United States take part in the same event, with almost 900 on the same day.

"It's a great feeling honestly," Woodlawn Cemetery Executive Director Jamie Ireland said. "It's humbling. It's very humbling. I'm not a veteran myself. I'm so thankful for everything that they do and continue to do for our country. And this is just my way of being able to partake in something that's so beautiful in honoring them."

Other locations nationwide — along with Green Bay — held a minute of silence at noon.

Last year's event did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.