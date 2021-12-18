ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts vs. Patriots: Inactive players for Week 15

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btCXW_0dQjgG9x00

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) have released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Saturday night showdown is a big one for both teams. The Patriots are looking to keep their winning streak alive while sitting atop the AFC and the Colts are looking to take advantage of controlling their own destiny amid the wild-card race.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 15:

Name Position Injury

Ryan Kelly C Personal

Ben Banogu DE —

Julién Davenport T —

Marlon Mack RB —

Mike Strachan WR —

Malik Jefferson LB —

Notes

  • C Ryan Kelly is inactive due to a personal issue. He was ruled out earlier on Saturday.
  • Despite being called up from the practice squad, LB Malik Jefferson is a healthy scratch due to the fact that LB Zaire Franklin cleared the COVID-19 protocol just in time for the game.
  • The rest of the inactive players aren’t surprising at all and should be considered healthy scratches.

Here are the inactive players for the Patriots in Week 15:

Name Position Injury

Damien Harris RB Hamstring

Yodny Cajuste T Illness

Jarrett Stidham QB —

Devin Asiasi TE —

Joshuah Bledsoe DB —

Joejuan Williams CB —

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his big game against the New England Patriots in Week 15. Leonard was all over the place against the Patriots offense. He led the way with 10 tackles (eight solo), one interception, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and a quarterback hit.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Kenny Moore named best slot CB by Matt Bowen

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II seems to finally be getting a sliver of the recognition he deserves as one of the premier slot defenders in the NFL. Thanks to his elite play both in the slot and on the outside, Moore has emerged as an unquestioned playmaker within the Colts defense. He was also listed as the best slot cornerback in the NFL by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, who listed the best 25 cornerbacks based on different skills.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Afc#Lb Zaire Franklin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy