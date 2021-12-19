‘The Best Advice For Driving In The Fog Is Don’t,’ Traffic Collision In Tuolumne Results In Minor Injurues

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A traffic collision on Friday evening on Mono Way Near Sullivan Creek involved three vehicles, resulting in minor injuries, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department said that the accident was likely caused by the amount of fog present during the driving conditions.

Fortunately, minor injuries were all that resulted from the collision and were only reported by two occupants of one vehicle. The other two vehicles involved were parked and empty of occupants.

Tuolumne County Fire wishes to remind everyone to be careful when driving in the fog.

“The best advice for driving in the fog is DON’T. You should consider postponing your trip until the fog clears. However, if you must drive, then drive slow, turn on your windshield wipers, and use your low-beam headlights. The light from the high-beam headlights will reflect back and cause glare.

Never drive with just your parking or fog lights.”