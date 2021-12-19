ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

‘The Best Advice For Driving In The Fog Is Don’t,’ Traffic Collision In Tuolumne Results In Minor Injurues

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4118_0dQjgArb00

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A traffic collision on Friday evening on Mono Way Near Sullivan Creek involved three vehicles, resulting in minor injuries, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department said that the accident was likely caused by the amount of fog present during the driving conditions.

Fortunately, minor injuries were all that resulted from the collision and were only reported by two occupants of one vehicle. The other two vehicles involved were parked and empty of occupants.

Tuolumne County Fire wishes to remind everyone to be careful when driving in the fog.

“The best advice for driving in the fog is DON’T. You should consider postponing your trip until the fog clears. However, if you must drive, then drive slow, turn on your windshield wipers, and use your low-beam headlights. The light from the high-beam headlights will reflect back and cause glare.
Never drive with just your parking or fog lights.”

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Sacramento Traffic Collision Hospitalizes Two People

A traffic collision involving three vehicles occurred in North Sacramento on December 7 that resulted in reported minor injuries. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. on Del Paso Road near its intersection with Sorrento Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report said the collision involved a Mercedes, Toyota Camry, and another unnamed vehicle, and the crash blocked the roadway.
Times of San Diego

Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Truck-Sprinter Collision in Escondido

A driver sustained minor injuries Monday after his truck collided with a Sprinter train, an Escondido Police Department official said. The incident happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. at 740 Enterprise St. After the unidentified man’s truck collided with the Sprinter, it then knocked over a fire hydrant, “creating quite a water show,” said police Lt. Mark Petersen.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KHON2

Skateboarder critically injured in Kamuela traffic collision

WAIMEA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department sent out a press release on Dec. 16 and said a 20-year-old Kamuela male skateboarder suffered severe injuries following a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Puanuanu Place in Kamuela on Dec. 15. According to HPD, a red 1988 Nissan Hardbody pickup truck was […]
WAIMEA, HI
beaumontpd.org

INvESTIGATION: Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Beaumont, CA – On December 15, 2021, at approximately 3:31 p.m., the Beaumont Police Department was notified of a multi-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Oak Valley Parkway and Palmer Avenue. Officers and CalFire arrived to find two vehicles had been involved in the collision. One minor was...
BEAUMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuolumne County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
sandhillssentinel.com

Head-on collision results in death

A head-on collision resulted in one death Friday morning in the 1400 block of Lobelia Road in Vass. At the scene, Trooper Lauren Palmiter said one person had minor injuries, and the other had life-threatening injuries. A death notification was prepared within an hour of the accident for the person...
VASS, NC
vidanewspaper.com

Fatal Traffic Collision In Oxnard

On Monday, December 13, 2021, at about 6:12 P.M., patrol officers from the Oxnard Police Department along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the intersection of Robert Ave and C Street, in the City of Oxnard, regarding an injury traffic collision. EMS responded and transported a 52 year old male that was driving the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
OXNARD, CA
benitolink.com

Collision on Highway 156 results in fatality

The California Highway Patrol announced that a 53-year-old Hollister resident died as a result of a collision on Highway 156 on Dec. 17. San Benito County Coroner’s Office identified the resident as Adolfo Villegas. According to the news release, around 7 p.m. John Michael Canes, 26, of Hollister was...
HOLLISTER, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Collision in Sacramento Involves Pregnant Woman and Infant

Accident on the South Sac Freeway Occurs Near Broadway Off-Ramp. A minor injury was reported in a December 13 traffic collision in Sacramento that occurred between two vehicles. The incident happened around 8:27 p.m. along the South Sacramento Freeway just south of the Broadway off-ramp when the collision occurred. One of the people involved in the collision was a woman who was eight months pregnant, and an infant was in the vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Driving#Vehicles#Mono Way Near
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Collision on Shoreline Drive

On December 11, 2021, just after midnight, the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communication Center received a report of a serious traffic collision involving a single vehicle that collided with a large palm tree in the 700 block of Shoreline Drive. Multiple Officers, Harbor Patrol Officers, Fire Department personnel, and AMR Paramedics responded to the scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee man dies in traffic collision in Lake Elsinore

A Menifee man died early Monday morning in a head-on collision with a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle in Lake Elsinore, authorities said. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Christian Bacilio, 21. He was the driver in a 2014 Ford Focus heading west on Riverside Drive near Lake Crest Drive at about 1:48 a.m. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and directly into the path of the eastbound Sheriff’s vehicle, which couldn’t avoid the collision, according to a Sheriff’s Department press release.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Roadwork To Slow Traffic On Two Tuolumne County Highways

Sonora, CA – Caltrans repairs will reduce traffic to one lane along two stretches of two highways in Tuolumne County next week. Beginning on Monday (Dec. 13), Highway 108 will be down to one lane in both directions from the Hess Avenue Under-Crossing to Peaceful Oak Road for bridge construction. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and run through Friday (Dec. 17).
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KHQ Right Now

Collision with pedestrian blocks traffic near Whitworth

SPOKANE, Wash. - An accident on N. Mayfair and E. Hastings between a vehicle and pedestrian has blocked all eastbound traffic on Hastings Rd. Anyone driving through that area should make a detour and give crews plenty of space to work. Initially, the pedestrian was reported to be stuck beneath...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX40

15,000 stolen items found during Bay Area retail theft investigation

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people behind a major retail theft operation were arrested and thousands of stolen items were found at storage lockers in the Bay Area. The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that a search warrant served at a Vallejo home Thursday led them to uncover the illegal operation. A person arrested at […]
VALLEJO, CA
newschannel20.com

58-year-old man crushed to death inside garbage truck

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 58-year-old man was alive when he was crushed to death by a garbage truck Thursday morning. His remains were discovered at the Waste Management facility in Springfield, Illinois. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Lee Roy Stewart. People in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kjzz.com

Utah troopers found teen under a blanket in the back of AMBER Alert suspect's car

KUTV — The FBI and police are working to return a 13-year-old girl to her home in Colorado after she was found in Utah with the man who is accused of abducting her. According to an arrest report released Thursday, Utah Highway Patrol troopers located the teenager under a blanket in the backseat of a car driven by 41-year-old Navarro Cathey.
UTAH STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy