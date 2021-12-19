ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

‘Tuba Christmas’ filled the air outside Akin Auditorium

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XajJk_0dQjfJlv00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tubists throughout the area gathered at Akin Auditorium Saturday afternoon to play ‘Tuba Christmas,’ a national Christmas tradition that came to town to bring us the sounds of the season.

Dating back to 1974, the deep rich sound of hundreds of tenor and bass tuba players echo through Rockefeller Center, and over time it has caught on in towns across the county, including right here in Texoma.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

“1883” looks to bring authenticity while filming in Guthrie, community members react to filming

GUTHRIE, Texas — In a town where horses graze the pasture, one coffee shop operates and the 6666 Ranch and Supply House exists, Hollywood magic happened for the filming of the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” in Guthrie. For the last two weeks, some less-than-300 King County residents in the area adjusted to small-town living with actors, […]
GUTHRIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
Texoma's Homepage

Jingle and Mingle at the Market hosts over 70 vendors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market held its largest and last vendor market of 2021. The Jingle and Mingle event hosted over 70 different makers and growers selling a variety of items like jewelry, essential oils, and delicious treats. Vendor Todd Artigue created his business seasons eating after losing his job during […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tuba#Weather#Kfdx#Tubists#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Car lands on roof in rollover wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Investigators believe something possibly went wrong with the steering that caused a 68-year-old man to wreck Tuesday afternoon in Wichita Falls. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the wreck happened on Henry S. Grace Freeway near Central Freeway. Early reports stated the vehicle rolled multiple times and landed upside down in a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy