‘Tuba Christmas’ filled the air outside Akin Auditorium

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tubists throughout the area gathered at Akin Auditorium Saturday afternoon to play ‘Tuba Christmas,’ a national Christmas tradition that came to town to bring us the sounds of the season.

Dating back to 1974, the deep rich sound of hundreds of tenor and bass tuba players echo through Rockefeller Center, and over time it has caught on in towns across the county, including right here in Texoma.

