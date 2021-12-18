Local Roundup: Hazleton Area girls fall short vs. Cumberland Valley

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Hazleton Area girls basketball team couldn’t get going offensively in the second half as Cumberland Valley took control for a 45-34 victory Saturday afternoon.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter and 22-22 at halftime.

Brianna Kennedy led Hazleton Area with 12 points. She had six of the Cougars’ 12 in the second half.

Jill Jekot scored 16 for Cumberland Valley.

Wyoming Area 50, North Pocono 28

Morgan Janeski scored a game-high 25 points and Joselyn Williams added eight as the Warriors routed visiting North Pocono.

Kylie Mastillo had 10 for North Pocono.

Shenandoah Valley 57, MMI Prep 19

Hannah DeAngelo scored 12 points and Faith Gottshall added 11 to pace Shenandoah Valley.

Bria Kringe had nine points for MMI Prep. Chloe Allen had six and Emily Borchick added four.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cumberland Valley 63, Hazleton Area 54

The Cougars couldn’t over come a five-point second quarter in a road loss to Cumberland Valley.

Josin Guerra led Hazleton Area with 15 points followed by Luke Gennaro with 11.

Northwest 56, Columbia Co. Christian 50

Gary McLendon scored 24 points for Northwest. Landon Hufford added 19.

Panther Valley 49, MMI Prep 10

Nick Pantages scored 10 points for MMI Prep.

An illegible box score was submitted.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lycoming 50, King’s 45

Emily Morano led the King’s offense with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting, adding a team-high tying six rebounds and two steals. Sam Rajza totaled 14 points with six boards, while Emily Kriston contributed 10 points, four rebounds and team highs of three assists and four steals.

Gwynedd Mercy 89, Wilkes 76

Wilkes’ Katelyn Kinczel finished with a team-leading 20 points, while Brianna Horton had 14 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cumberland Valley 45, Hazleton Area 34

CUMBERLAND VALLEY (45) — Parsons 4 2-2 11, Berra 1 0-0 2, Morrision 0 0-0 0, Jekot 5 2-2 16, S.Hill 0 0-2 0, Manns 5 0-0 10, Holcomb 1 0-0 2, D.Hill 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 4-8 45.

HAZLETON AREA (34) — Ky.Kilker 0 0-0 0, Kringe 2 0-1 4, Ka.Kilker 3 0-0 6, Williams 2 0-0 4, T.Kilker 1 2-4 4, Shults 2 0-0 4, Kennedy 4 4-4 12. Totals 14 6-9 34.

Cumberland Valley`7`15`12`11 — 45

Hazleton Area`7`15`8`4 — 34

Three-point goals — CV 5 (Parsons, Jekot 4).

Wyoming Area 50, North Pocono 28

NORTH POCONO (28) — Polishan 2 0-0 4, Maros 0 0-0 0, Bajor 0 0-0 0, Pabst 1 0-0 2, Mastillo 5 0-0 10, Koch 0 1-2 1, Lenchinsky 3 1-2 7, Monacelli 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-4 28.

WYOMING AREA (50) — Slusser 0 0-0 0, Allen 1 2-4 5, Krupkevich 0 0-0 0, Tart 0 1-2 1, Hallman 0 0-0 0, Kranson 2 1-3 5, Williams 3 0-0 8, Rome 0 0-0 0, Janeski 9 6-6 25, Bryden 0 0-0 0, Wisnewski 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 10-15 50.

North Pocono`4`2`11`11` — 28

Wyoming Area`10`9`23`8 — 50

Three-point goals — WA 6 (Allen, Williams 2, Janeski, Wisnewski 2).

Shenandoah Valley 57, MMI Prep 19

MMI PREP (19) — Roberto 0 0-0 0, Borchick 2 0-0 4, Putnam 0 0-0 0, Allen 2 2-6 6, Kringe 3 2-3 9. Totals 7 4-9 19.

SHENANDOAH (57) — Davis 0 0-0 0, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Av.Menjivar 2 0-0 5, Sosna 2 1-2 5, Gottshall 5 0-2 11, Aftuk 3 0-0 6, Stevens 2 0-0 5, Wasser 2 1-2 5, Al.Menjivar 1 0-0 2, Donovan 3 0-0 6, DeAngelo 6 0-0 12, Labosky 0 0-0 0, Selbi 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-6 57.

MMI Prep`1`4`7`7 — 19

Shenandoah Valley`18`19`12`8 — 57

Three-point goals — MMI 1 (Kringe). SV 3 (Av.Menjivar, Gottshall, Stevens).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cumberland Valley 63, Hazleton Area 54

HAZLETON AREA (54) — Moorieson 0 0-0 0, Cusatis 2 3-4 7, Santiago 0- 0-0 0, Rossi 0 0-0 0, Gennaro 4 1-2 11, Shamany 0 0-4 0, Guzman 2 1-1 6, Guerra 6 2-6 15, Lopez 2 1-2 5, Hebel 3 0-1 8, Catrone 1 0-0 2, Marshall 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-20 54.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY (63) — Hunter 1 1-2 4, Titus 4 8-10 16, Collard 3 0-2 6, Levis 1 4-6 6, Kuffa 2 0-1 5, Gottireb 0-0 3, Gilbert 6 0-0 12, Diehl 0 0-0 0, Boone 4 3-7 11. Totals 21 16-28 63.

Hazleton Area`13`5`14`22 — 54

Cumberland Valley`16`15`20`12 —63

Three-point goals — HA 6 (Gennaro 2, Guzman, Guerra, Hebel 2). CV 3 (Hunter, Kuffa, Gottireb).

Northwest 56, Columbia County Christian 50

CCC (50) — Araniva 8 1-2 19, Cughan 9 0-0 21, Beishline 2 0-0 6, Davis 0 0-0 0, Farley 2 0-0 4, Fritz 0 0-0 0, Kline 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-2 50.

NORTHWEST (56) — McLendon 9 6-11 24, Hufford 7 2-3 19, Biller 1 0-0 2, Savakonis 1 2-3 4, Kopco 2 0-0 4, Piestrak 1 0-1 3, O’Day 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-18 56.

Col. County Christian`13`8`17`12 — 50

Northwest`16`18`8`14 — 56

Three-point goals — CCC 7 (Aravina 2, Cughan 3, Beishline 2). NWT 4 (Hufford 3, O’Day).