Cedar Street Baptist Church hosts ‘Christmas at Creighton’ to benefit residents

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cedar Street Baptist Church in Church Hill held their annual “Christmas at Creighton” event Saturday morning — with great success.

Every December, the Cedar Street Baptist Church, with help from the community, provide toys, bikes, scooters and winter clothes for the families of the Creighton Court Housing Community.

“It’s just our way to love on the community,” said Anthony Chandler, Reverend of the Cedar Street Baptist Church. “Just to see a kid ride a bike — smiling, happy — and to see a parent happy, it just makes us happy.” “We’re trying to teach our church that we need to love our community.”

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

A team of volunteers and church members were present at the event to present gifts to families. Chandler says the church has been making preparations for the event for six months in order to make sure it was a success.

“One of our church members just shared with me her experience in dropping off those items. And she said that the mother just had tears rolling down her face,” said Tiffany Scott, Deaconess at Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

“Christmas at Creighton” has been going on for years , and CSBC regularly hosts similar events, especially during the holiday season.

