ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brown scores 27, Coleman hits big 3-pointer for Missouri

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLBJk_0dQjeou700

Kobe Brown scored 27 points, Jarron Coleman hit a huge 3-pointer and Missouri defeated Utah 83-75 on Saturday.

The game was tied at 71 before Brown hit a layup and a jumper for a 75-71 lead with 2:02 remaining. A minute later, Both Gach answered with two free throws for Utah, then Coleman buried a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 32 seconds left. It was Missouri's largest lead of the game and the Tigers finished it off with a series of free throws.

In a game with 21 lead changes and 11 ties, Missouri did not trail after Brown hit two free throws to cap a 9-1 run for a 69-66 lead with 4:14 remaining.

Amari Davis scored 17 points for Missouri (6-5). Ronnie DeGray III had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Javon Pickett added 12 points. Brown made 8 of 11 shots from the field and went 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

David Jenkins Jr. led the Utes (7-4) with 18 points off the bench. Marco Anthony added 16 points and Gach scored 15.

The largest lead of the first half was four points in favor of Utah when Jenkins hit a 3-pointer for a 29-25 lead. Utah led 33-32 at the break. Missouri missed 14 3-pointers in the first half but kept it close by scoring 20 points in the paint and forcing nine turnovers while committing only two.

It was the fourth meeting between the two schools and the first at Columbia. Utah won the previous three games.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointer#Tigers#Ap
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
NBA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans Game Postponed After Multiple Players Enter COVID-19 Protocols

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night has been postponed, the NBA announced. Tonight’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed. Tickets for tonight’s contest will be honored when the game is rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/MnhmTWqUOL — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 19, 2021 On Sunday, The Athletic reported that Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy