ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Niles honors veterans in Wreaths Across America

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08X1Ot_0dQjejUU00

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Niles joined in on the national “Wreaths Across America” day Saturday.

A ceremony was held at the Niles City Cemetery to honor and remember veterans and their families.

Police: Man charged for lying during investigation

More than 1,000 wreaths were collected for veteran graves throughout the cemetery.

Families of fallen soldiers were present to place the wreaths on their family members stones. Wreaths were sponsored by donations from the community, veterans organizations and corporate sponsors.

The City of Niles collaborated with the Niles Veterans Council and Mayor’s Council to organize the event.

“I think it’s important for all the generations again in order to honor the veterans but to teach our youth, the students, the value of freedom,” said Niles Veterans Advisory Board chairman Derek Rieser.

This is the first year the city of Niles has participated in ‘Wreaths across America’. They plan on continuing the tradition and getting other communities to join in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Niles, OH
Niles, OH
Government
Niles, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Niles, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Veteran#Mayor S Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy