Photos: Kangol Kid through the years

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKangol Kid CHICAGO - JUNE 1988: Rappers Doctor Ice,...

Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
ktep.org

Kangol Kid, hip-hop pioneer, has died at 55

The influential rapper and UTFO member Shaun Shiller Fequiere, known by his stage name Kangol Kid, has died at the age of 55. "I just wanna hear you again, another hug, another embarrassing kiss," the rapper's son T.Shaun Fequiere wrote in a Dec. 18 Instagram post confirming his death. The rapper's death comes after he announced he had been diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2021.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

disneydining.com

blavity.com

Glamour

Upworthy

blackchronicle.com

Sad News: Rap Legend Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O. Has Died

It’s never a good time to hear about a passing, but it hits especially hard during the holidays – a time where we all take a moment to get a bit closer to the friends and loved ones that truly make life worth living. || RELATED: Rest in...
HIP HOP
Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

The US Sun

What was Kangol Kid’s cause of death?

Legendary breakdancer and music producer Kangol Kid, real name Shaun Fequiere, was pronounced dead on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Kangol Kid was 55 years old at the time of his passing, he had a lengthy career in the music business since his rise to fame in the 1980s. What was...
MUSIC
The Staten Island Advance

UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

New York, N.Y. (AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.
MANHASSET, NY
Variety

Popculture

Variety

Elle

realitytitbit.com

