ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Morris carries UAPB past NCCAA-member Ecclesia 97-56

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dQjeSR100

Dequan Morris had a career-high 23 points and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat NCCAA-level Ecclesia 97-56 on Saturday.

Morris finished 11-for-13 shooting from the foul line.

Shawn Williams had 15 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-11), which ended its four-game losing streak. Kylen Milton added 14 points and Brandon Brown had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The 97 points were a season best for Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Golden Lions forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Meron Ghebreyesus and Jaquan Dotson each scored 14 points for the Royals.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uapb#Nccaa#Royals#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
kscj.com

Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
ABC News

Washington Football Team to bring heated benches for final 3 road games

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Football Team copied a tactic the Dallas Cowboys used on them more than a week ago -- having their heated benches shipped to Philadelphia for Tuesday night's game against the Eagles. Dallas had benches shipped to FedEx Field when it played at Washington last week because...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

QB Garrett Gilbert starts for Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Football Team is without its top two quarterbacks for Tuesday's road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as starter Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington instead started Garrett Gilbert, who signed with the team Friday off New England's practice squad. Kyle Shurmur, a...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
123K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy