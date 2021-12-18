Loper Report: “Swan Song,” “The Witcher,” “With Love”

‘Swan Song’ is a film about love, death, acceptance, and an unconventional second chance. Having been diagnosed with a terminal disease, graphic designer/illustrator Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) doesn’t know how to break the news to his wife, Poppy (Naomie Harris), who has just recovered from the death of her twin Andre. As the story is set in the near future, certain technologies have become available, including human cloning and memory transference from one individual to another. Cameron decides to contact a facility run by Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) so he can have a clone replace him in the lives of Poppy and their son Cory.
