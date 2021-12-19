ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams named recipient of the Bilbo Award

Cleveland Daily Banner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee University’s Helen DeVos College of Education recently...

clevelandbanner.com

koxe.com

HPU alumna Bobbette Bell named recipient of BGCT’s B.E.S.T. Award

The Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT) recently named Howard Payne University alumna Bobbette Bell ’87 as one of nine recipients of the Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T.) Award. The B.E.S.T. awards are presented annually to individual Christian educators who live out their faith daily among their students and...
SALADO, TX
hope.edu

10 Under 10 Alumni Award Recipient | Emery Max ’12

Emery Max graduated from Hope College in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and psychology. After Hope College he went to Michigan State University. He earned his master’s degree in 2014 and then his doctorate in 2017. During his time at Michigan State University, he worked as a graduate guest researcher and lecturer, presented research findings at multiple international conferences, developed and taught a number of upper-level undergraduate courses, provided technical training for other instructors, and served as a guidance committee member for several graduate students. Max also authored several peer-reviewed publications and textbook chapters on exercise psychology, motivation, and group dynamics. Additionally, he served as project manager in the Exergames Research Laboratory on a grant funded by National Institutes of Health. After graduate school, Max founded Paragon Fitwear, which is an e-commerce brand specializing in fitness apparel designed for women in and out of the gym. This brand is fully owned by Hope graduates and has original apparel design, development, production, marketing and worldwide distribution. They are a carbon-neutral brand and pledge to give 1% of profits to good causes as part of the Better World Pledge. Emery Max is setting the standard for quality, affordable and ethical women’s activewear. We are proud of his efforts and the work he is doing to make changes in the world.
HOLLAND, MI
klpw.com

Gifford Recipient of Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award

A quality of an excellent instructor is the ability to make students understand complex subjects. That’s just one of the traits that East Central College’s Matthew Gifford, instructor of philosophy and religion, exhibits in his classroom. Gifford recently received the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award for his accomplishments...
COLLEGES
iBerkshires.com

McCann Student Tyler Pettit Superintendent's Award Recipient

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School student Tyler Pettit has received this year's Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Award for Academic Excellence. "This is the most delightful of evenings that we have in our community meetings," said Northern Berkshire Vocational School District Superintendent James Brosnan at the committee's Thursday meeting, where he presented Pettit with the award.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
citysuntimes.com

CCUEF Announces Grant the District 2021 Award Recipients

In November, Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation (CCUEF), a nonprofit foundation that supports the mission of the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD),announced that all schools within CCUSD received grants totaling over $25,000 to support teachers and their classrooms. Schools that received these awards include:. Black Mountain Elementary School. Cactus...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
martincitytelegraph.com

Center Education Foundation names Distinguished Alumni Award recipients

Joe Carr, Center High School class of 2000, and Mark Garrett, class of 1985, have been selected by the Center Education Foundation as the recipients of its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards. The awards are given annually to Center High School graduates who have distinguished themselves through their careers and/or service...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Sertoma announces Service to Mankind award recipients

LIBERTY — The Liberty Sertoma Club membership recently announced that David and Lisa Essig are the 2020-21 Service to Mankind award recipients. The Service to Mankind award is the highest honor Sertoma can bestow on a nonmember. The award is based upon the quality of impact of service the volunteer has provided to the community, the state or all of mankind, according to a press release.
LIBERTY, MO
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Schultheis named 2021 Little Company of Mary Award recipient

Rhonda Schultheis, BSN, RN, CPHQ was named the 2021 recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Award is given annually to an employee nominated by his or her co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission Committee. Nominees for this award demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
#Student Teaching#Lee University
Your Radio Place

Timothy Evancho is the 2021 Sidlo Award Recipient

The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 Sidlo Award recipient, Timothy Evancho, on Tuesday December 21, 2021 at Business After Hours hosted by the Cambridge Area YMCA Family Center. The award is named for John Sidlo, an early Cambridge Chamber President who double the membership during the Great...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Atlantic City Press

Lee and Jill Bellarmino are recipients of the 2021 Cape May MAC Honor Award

CAPE MAY — Lee and Jill Bellarmino are recipients of the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Honor Award for 2021, an annual award given for outstanding service to the organization. Jill is recognized for her time assisting the Physick House Museum’s registrar with the annual museum collection inventory, work on...
CAPE MAY, NJ
NewsBreak
Education
clemson.edu

College of Science names inaugural Dean’s Professorship Award recipients

The Clemson University College of Science has recognized six faculty members as the inaugural recipients of its Dean’s Professorship Award. Professors Jeff Anker and Margaret Wiecek received Dean’s Distinguished Professor Awards. Feng Ding and Chris McMahan received Dean’s Associate Professorship Awards. Xian Lu and Matt Koski received Dean’s Assistant Professorship Awards.
CLEMSON, SC
WTOV 9

Franciscan University honors recipients of Founders Day Awards

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Three local people and one family was honored at Franciscan University of Steubenville's 2021 Founders Day Awards banquet. Honorees include the family of Dr. John and Judy Irvin. Sister Regina Pacis Coury, a Franciscan nun, who is currently serving in Rome and had the award accepted on her behalf.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
crown.edu

Distinguished Faculty Award Recipients

For Service during the 2020-2021 Academic Year, Awarded on December 8, 2021. was presented to Dr. Aeisha Thomas, Professor of Biology, for demonstrating excellence through academic writing, participation in two fellowship programs, and presenting at academic workshops within her discipline during the 2020-2021 academic year. Her scholarship distinguishes her among her peers.
SAINT BONIFACIUS, MN
fairmontstate.edu

Fairmont State Faculty Named SHAPEWV Recreation & Leisure Leadership Award Recipient

Jan Kiger, Fairmont State University Health and Human Performance Department Chair, was recently named the 2020 Recreation and Leisure Leadership Award recipient by the Society of Health and Physical Education for West Virginia (SHAPEWV). SHAPEWV is a professional education association in which members work collaboratively for the betterment of the organization, local institutions of learning and the State of West Virginia to provide a healthier place to play, learn, work, grow and live.
FAIRMONT, WV
abac.edu

Perry Graduate Named First Recipient of David and Kim Bridges Award at ABAC

ABAC President David Bridges, David and Kim Bridges Award recipient Skylar Victoria Mizell, Kim Bridges, and ABAC Alumni Association President-Elect Melissa Pierzchajlo at Thursday’s commencement ceremony at ABAC. TIFTON—Skylar Victoria Mizell, a biology major from Perry, was named the first-ever recipient of the David and Kim Bridges Award for...
PERRY, GA
waynecountynews.net

Wayne Medical Center Recognizes Service Award Recipients

Wayne Medical Center (WMC) recently presented awards to staff members who reached service milestones in 2020 and 2021. Awards were presented to 35 employees who were recognized for providing a combined 455 years of service to the medical center and community. “We are truly grateful for the service that these dedicated employees have provided, not only to our patients at Wayne Medical Center, but also to the community,” said WMC CEO Tyler Taylor.
HEALTH SERVICES
toledo.com

The Arts Commission Announces 2021 Merit Awards Recipients

The Arts Commission is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Merit Awards, Hoseok Youn (Visual Arts, Glass), Kimberly Mack (Literary Arts), Ashley Pryor Geiger (Visual Arts, Collage), and Brenda Singletary (Visual Arts, Mixed Media). The Merit Award program recognizes outstanding local literary, performing and visual artists, rewarding the...
TOLEDO, OH

