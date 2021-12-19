Williams named recipient of the Bilbo Award

Emery Max graduated from Hope College in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and psychology. After Hope College he went to Michigan State University. He earned his master’s degree in 2014 and then his doctorate in 2017. During his time at Michigan State University, he worked as a graduate guest researcher and lecturer, presented research findings at multiple international conferences, developed and taught a number of upper-level undergraduate courses, provided technical training for other instructors, and served as a guidance committee member for several graduate students. Max also authored several peer-reviewed publications and textbook chapters on exercise psychology, motivation, and group dynamics. Additionally, he served as project manager in the Exergames Research Laboratory on a grant funded by National Institutes of Health. After graduate school, Max founded Paragon Fitwear, which is an e-commerce brand specializing in fitness apparel designed for women in and out of the gym. This brand is fully owned by Hope graduates and has original apparel design, development, production, marketing and worldwide distribution. They are a carbon-neutral brand and pledge to give 1% of profits to good causes as part of the Better World Pledge. Emery Max is setting the standard for quality, affordable and ethical women’s activewear. We are proud of his efforts and the work he is doing to make changes in the world.

