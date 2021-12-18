Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors.

The Golden State Warriors are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

Therefore, their starting lineup (seen below in a tweet from FantasyLabs NBA) does not look anything like their normal starting lineup.

The Warriors come into the game with a 24-5 record in their first 29 game of the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

They are top seed in the Western Conference, and have a half-game lead over the Toronto Raptors.

After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, they appear as if they will be a team playing for a chance at a title this season.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 13-15 record in their first 28 games.

