ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVJ2N_0dQjeFCo00

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

Therefore, their starting lineup (seen below in a tweet from FantasyLabs NBA) does not look anything like their normal starting lineup.

The Warriors come into the game with a 24-5 record in their first 29 game of the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

They are top seed in the Western Conference, and have a half-game lead over the Toronto Raptors.

After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, they appear as if they will be a team playing for a chance at a title this season.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 13-15 record in their first 28 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Golden State of Mind

Shorthanded Warriors fall to Raptors, 119-100

Usually when an NBA player gets the night off, they’re sitting on the bench in street clothes, cheering on their teammates. Last night, half of the Golden State Warriors roster wasn’t even in the same country as their teammates, as the Toronto Raptors blew out the Dubs 119-100. Jonathan Kuminga made his international travel count, scoring 26 points in his first career start as the Warriors fell to 3-2 on their road trip.
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls face the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (14-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-10, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan is fifth in the league scoring 26.8 points per game. The Bulls are 10-7 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago ranks...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Chicago Tribune

NBA postpones tonight’s Chicago Bulls game at the United Center because of the Toronto Raptors’ COVID-19 outbreak

The NBA postponed Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center after an outbreak left the Raptors without the league minimum of eight available players. It is the third Bulls game postponed because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. The league postponed the Bulls’ home game against the Detroit Pistons (Dec. 14) and road game against the Raptors (Dec. 16). ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Toronto Raptors#Fantasylabs Nba#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
uticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan blows gasket in box over Kelly Oubre’s ill-fated

If you’ve ever wondered why some players, no matter how talented, seem to bounce around from team to team like a ping pong ball, I present to you Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, making them his fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2015.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s son goes viral after adorable moment with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors got back to their winning ways on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Draymond Green dropped a triple-double for the Dubs in their 113-98 victory. However, perhaps the best moment in the game occurred away from the action on the Golden State bench. Warriors star Draymond Green’s son went viral after an adorable moment with Curry and Klay Thompson.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
632
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy