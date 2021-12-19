Nets Starting Lineup Against The Magic

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

Their starting lineup, which looks a lot different than usual, can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets come into the game with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 21-8 in their first 29 games of the season.

They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks, but appear poised to be a contender to get out of the east this season and make the NBA Finals.

As for the Magic, they are in a complete rebuild, and are 5-25 in their first 30 games of the season.

