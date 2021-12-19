Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-18 19:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-18 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0