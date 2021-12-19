ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nA9Nv_0dQje7EF00

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The status of Iguodala for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Warriors have the best record in the entire NBA at 24-5 in their first 29 games.

They had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, and won three NBA Championships, but in each of the last two seasons have missed the postseason.

This season that appears as if it will change, and they will once again be a contender.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 13-15 in their first 28 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (knee) not listed on Warriors' Monday injury report

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. On the initial injury report submitted to the NBA for Monday's game, Iguodala is absent. That would seemingly signal a return to the court following a one-game absence due to a knee ailment.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Andre Iguodala
NBC Sports

GP2's jokes Iguodala's vision 'gets better with age'

Andre Iguodala continues to defy expectations as a leader off the Warriors bench. The 37-year-old forward/guard has been an integral piece to a very productive and reliable Golden State bench this season. In the Warriors' 113-98 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Chase Center, Iguodala played an...
NBA
AllClippers

Andre Iguodala Says Steph Curry Should Have a Finals MVP

Those intent on discrediting Steph Curry and his unimpeachable legacy will frequently point to his lack of a Finals MVP trophy. Despite five trips to the NBA Finals, resulting in three rings, Curry has yet to take home that prestigious award. From a strictly statistical standpoint, he seemingly should have won it in 2015. Putting up 26 PPG, 6.3 APG, and 5.2 RPG for the winning team, Steph seemed like a lock for the award. Instead, it went to his teammate Andre Iguodala.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Toronto Raptors#Fantasylabs Nba#The Nba Finals#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
uticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan blows gasket in box over Kelly Oubre’s ill-fated

If you’ve ever wondered why some players, no matter how talented, seem to bounce around from team to team like a ping pong ball, I present to you Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, making them his fourth team since he entered the NBA in 2015.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s son goes viral after adorable moment with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors got back to their winning ways on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Draymond Green dropped a triple-double for the Dubs in their 113-98 victory. However, perhaps the best moment in the game occurred away from the action on the Golden State bench. Warriors star Draymond Green’s son went viral after an adorable moment with Curry and Klay Thompson.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
629
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy