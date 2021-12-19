Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

The Golden State Warriors are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The status of Iguodala for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Warriors have the best record in the entire NBA at 24-5 in their first 29 games.

They had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, and won three NBA Championships, but in each of the last two seasons have missed the postseason.

This season that appears as if it will change, and they will once again be a contender.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 13-15 in their first 28 games.

