ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WXbV_0dQje4a400

Rose Ayling-Ellis , the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s S trictly Come Dancing , is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season.

Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership.

Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders . The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty , among other projects.

Live shows for S trictly Come Dancing ‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women ), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Wendy Williams Won’t Be Back For Her Talk Show In January, Guest Hosts Set – Update

UPDATED: The Wendy Williams Show will return with new episodes in January, but Williams won’t be back in her purple chair just yet as she continues to recover from complications of Graves disease. Currently in its 13th season, the show on Wednesday announced guest hosts for the month of January. Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host the week of January 3, followed by Michael Rapaport in week 2, comedic duo Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell in week 3 and Sherri Shepherd will close out the month from January 24-28. “We’re looking forward to producing new and exciting shows in 2022 and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Queen’s Brian May Updates Covid Struggle: Feeling Better But “Beast Is Still In My Body”

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed on Instagram last weekend that he had received “the dreaded double red line” of a positive Covid test, and in the days since has been providing updates on the illness’ progression and how he’s feeling. In the most recent post, he wrote last night of Day 9 that the red line of the test had grown fainter but still indicates a positive result. “Not that I would be going out anywhere at this point anyway,” he writes. “But it’s a reminder that the Beast is still in my body. I can still feel it, too. Congestion,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.The reaction of all reactions. HUGE congratulations Rose and Giovanni! #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/OrRszOBYWi— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021Reacting to their win, Ayling-Ellis told Pernice: “I just want to say you’re so...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Webb
Person
Nina Wadia
Person
Greg Wise
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Judi Love
Person
Katie Mcglynn
Person
Tom Fletcher
BBC

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly star inspires sign language lessons surge

The first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing has inspired a surge in people learning British Sign Language. The director of one firm offering BSL courses told Radio 1 Newsbeat enrolments have gone up by more than 2,000% since Rose Ayling-Ellis has been on the show. Google Trends, which analyses...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'I'd be jealous': Strictly's Giovanni Pernice admits he would be envious if Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with a rival pro and says he 'completely forgets' she's deaf because of her flair for dancing ahead of the final

Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice admits he would be 'jealous' if Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with a rival pro – and says he 'forgets' she's deaf because of her flair for dancing. Giovanni, 31, revealed his Strictly highlight has been spending every day with EastEnders actress Rose, 27, in the...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Rose Ayling-Ellis' future on EastEnders after Strictly triumph confirmed by BBC

EastEnders has dispelled the rumours that Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to quit the BBC soap in the new year after her tremendous win on Strictly Come Dancing. The 27-year-old - who plays Frankie, the daughter of Mick Carter, on the show - lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night's grand finale alongside dance partner Giovanni Pernice.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Actor#Deaf#Dance#Strictly Come Dancing#Bbc One S S#British#Itv#Loose Women
The Independent

Celebrity Masterchef: Channel 5 News apologises after revealing winner before episode aired

Channel 5 viewers were left confused and angry after the winner of Celebrity Masterchef was announced before the show had even aired.Two self-contained episodes of the cookery competition series are being broadcast on BBC One this Christmas, as part of a special titled the Christmas Cook Off.The first aired on Tuesday (21 December) and saw Joey Essex, Judi Love, Su Pollard, Neil Ruddock and Oti Mabuse compete for the trophy.Love ended up winning the episode, but the news had already been announced on Channel 5 News hours before, as the presenter revealed the name of the “newly crowned Celebrity...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis makes heartbreaking revelation after tearful moment with her mum

Rose Ayling-Ellis has touched upon the emotional moment she shared with her mum Donna just moments after her tremendous Strictly Come Dancing win on Saturday night. The 27-year-old, who lifted the glitterball trophy with dance partner Giovanni Pernice, was captured sharing a tight embrace with her mother - a photo which was shared by BBC Breakfast host and fellow competitor Dan Walker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly finalist praised by former school

Staff and pupils at the former school of Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis say she is an "inspiration", ahead of the final. The 27-year-old, the first deaf contestant in the show's history, attended John Wallis Church of England Academy in Ashford, Kent. Its vice principal Katie Walton said the...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Strictly: Rose Ayling-Ellis was a quick learner

Paula Garfield, co-founder of Deafinitely Theatre, says it was easy to see the Strictly Come Dancing star's "natural talent". Rose was a member of Deafinitely Youth Theatre when she was younger. More on this story: Strictly star inspires sign language lessons surge.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy