Blountville, TN

Santa ditches the sleigh for a helicopter at Northeast State Community College

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Guests were able to stop by and get their picture taken with Santa Claus on a helicopter.

The event was hosted by the College’s Aviation Technology program and was held between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but everyone was excited to have it back this year.

Local veteran reunited with military medals and more

Organizers hope the event will also serve as an introduction to the world of aviation for the children that come out.

“If was just something I thought of a couple of years ago, I said ‘how fun would it be?’ Because when I was this age I had nowhere to go in aviation, much less get close and personal with a helicopter and I just want to open that up to children in this area,” said Director of Aviation at Northeast State Community College Richard Blevins.

Besides this event, the college also hosts open house events once a month open to anyone looking to learn more about aviation.

The program’s facility is located at 971 Hangar Road in Blountville, Tennessee.

Sports
