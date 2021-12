When Lady Gaga first hit the music scene in the mid-2000s, it didn’t take long for her to become a pop superstar. However, in addition to being an iconic musician, she has also become a pretty successful actress. Although her acting career didn’t really take off until the mid-2010s, many people don’t realize that Lady Gaga actually made her debut in 2001. Her first TV role was in one of the most popular shows of the decade: The Sopranos. Even though her role was very small, it was still a great opportunity for Gaga. However, when she looks back at her scene in the episode, she can’t help but cringe a little bit. Keep reading to learn more about why Lady Gaga didn’t like her performance in The Sopranos.

