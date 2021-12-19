ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Man falls through ice at Fish Lake Regional Park

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQo9N_0dQjd9xU00

CHENEY, Wash.– A man who fell through the ice at Fish Lake Regional Park is expected to be okay.

Spokane County firefighters said a 19-year-old man was walking on the ice and fell through. Rescue crews were able to get him out using a backboard and a rope.

Rescue crews said his core temperate was low once they got him out and he was borderline hypothermic. Paramedics said they were giving him medical attention and working to get him warmed back up.

Fire rescue crews emphasized that the lake was not frozen enough to be walking on and that the ice was thin.

