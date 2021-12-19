Man falls through ice at Fish Lake Regional Park

CHENEY, Wash.– A man who fell through the ice at Fish Lake Regional Park is expected to be okay.

Spokane County firefighters said a 19-year-old man was walking on the ice and fell through. Rescue crews were able to get him out using a backboard and a rope.

Rescue crews said his core temperate was low once they got him out and he was borderline hypothermic. Paramedics said they were giving him medical attention and working to get him warmed back up.

Fire rescue crews emphasized that the lake was not frozen enough to be walking on and that the ice was thin.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.