ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OSU’s Rodriquez drafted by Kansas City Current

By NBC4 Staff
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTcmk_0dQjd6JJ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s Izzy Rodriguez was drafted by the Kansas City Current Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Rodriguez, a defender, was chosen in the fourth round and was the 43rd overall pick in the draft.

The Canton, Mi., native was the third Buckeye to be chosen in the NWSL draft, joining Lindsay Agnew (Washington Spirit) and Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), both of whom were drafted in 2016.

Rodriguez finishes her career at Ohio State with 88 games (87 starts), eight goals, 11 assists, and was part of 29 shutouts in her career.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller transfers to Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 28, has decided to transfer to Florida. Miller entered the portal one day after the Buckeyes loss to Michigan. The Scottsdale, Arizona native and redshirt freshman was arrested on Nov. 5 for operating a vehicle impaired. […]
FLORIDA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

COVID surge cancels games for local high school sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As college and professional sports deal with COVID-19 issues during this latest surge, high school sports are also dealing with them. City league basketball had six games postponed last Friday because of COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Vincent Clarno Director of Student Activities for Columbus City Schools (CCS).  “It has been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bonobos play computer games at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bonobos are receiving enrichment through computer games at Columbus Zoo to keep them mentally active. They are playful, curious, affectionate — and Curator Audra Meinelt of the Congo Expedition Region says the bonobos are super intelligent. “The computer gives them the chance to have that extra mental activity that they really, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Houston, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bridgewater injured in Bengals’ 15-10 victory over Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Khalid Kareem snatched the ball from backup quarterback Drew Lock on second-and-goal early in the fourth quarter and the Cincinnati Bengals stayed in the thick of the logjammed AFC playoff race with a 15-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Bengals (8-6) won despite star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase being held to […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Prince
Person
Lindsay Agnew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osu#Wcmh#Ohio State University#The Kansas City Current#All American#Ohio State Wsoc#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Find Ohio COVID-19 testing locations as omicron variant spreads before December holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With the omicron variant of COVID-19 quickly spreading through Ohio, people are rushing to get tested for the coronavirus ahead of the late December holidays. Mostly gone are the massive state testing sites that had people packing arenas and fairgrounds, but a variety of testing options remain, including drive-thru locations and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday travel up significantly at Columbus airport

Columbus (WCMH) – Holiday travel is back up across the nation, and in Columbus travel has increased by 58% since 2020, even with Covid-19 cases surging. The majority of travelers NBC 4 spoke with say they’ve felt a lot safer flying out because we now have different resources to keep us healthy. At-home rapid Covid-19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio Wednesday update: Record-high 12,865 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, a total of 1,880,588 (+12,865) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 93,794 (+492) hospitalizations and 11,520 (+41) admissions into the ICU. With 12,865 new cases reported today, that is the most […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Mom Boss: ‘Serial entrepreneur’ Michelle Allen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This month’s “Mom Boss” describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. From video production, a line of hair care products, and now sweets, Michelle Allen, owner of Mmelo Boutique Confections, tries to hit that sweet spot of balance between work and family.  “Even when I started the business, the bright red line for me was […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy