James “PJ” Griffith

Donna Clark, 88, of Higginsville died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. A visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home.
A Dewitt resident Viola Elliott, 82, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Otis Cemetery, located at the family home East of Carrollton, on 24 Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at...
