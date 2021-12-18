ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

James “PJ” Griffith

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “PJ” Griffith, 59, of DeWitt, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16,...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Donna Clark

Donna Clark, 88, of Higginsville died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. A visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Kinzie Laire

Kinzie Laire, 20, of Norborne died Monday, Dec. 20. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
NORBORNE, MO
KMZU

Viola Elliott

A Dewitt resident Viola Elliott, 82, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Otis Cemetery, located at the family home East of Carrollton, on 24 Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at...
CARROLLTON, MO

