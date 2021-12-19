Patriots vs. Colts Week 15 inactives: New England without leading rusher

Talk about an MVP statement game from JT, who went up against one of the most talented and better coached defenses in the NFL, and put up 170 yards and a touchdown. Honestly I don’t know what is more impressive, his abiity to break off for a 40+ yard run almost every game, or how he turns those 2 yard gains into 8+ yards. Leonard had his best game of the season at the most important time. 10 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. The Maniac looks like he is finally at 100% and the defense is much better because of that.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO