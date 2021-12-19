ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ playing at Citadel Theatre

By Marcella Raymond
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A beloved play is now a musical in the north suburbs.

The Citadel Theater in Lake Forest has revived the iconic show “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The show was first performed on Broadway in the 60s and it’s still popular today.

The always optimistic Charlie Brown is performing on stage again and Snoop and Lucy will be joining him. The Citadel has four shows a year — all the actors, set designers, directors are professionals.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” runs through Thursday.

For more information visit citadeltheatre.org .

