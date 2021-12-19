ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney content after deal expires without agreement

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – YouTube TV users woke up to an unfortunate surprise Saturday. While the platform’s monthly price has dropped $15, so has the amount of content available to watch.

YouTube TV’s deal to continue providing Disney content, which includes ESPN and shows like “The Bachelor,” expired Friday. The company, owned by Google, said in a blog post that if Disney offered “equitable terms,” the agreement would be renewed.

At 11 p.m. CT Friday, YouTube TV updated the blog post to say that despite “good faith negotiations,” no agreement was reached with Disney before the agreement expired. Without Disney’s content, YouTube TV said it will drop its monthly rate from $64.99 to $49.99 for as long as the content remains off the platform.

YouTube TV has an estimated 3 million subscribers, according to The Boston Globe. Many learned a new agreement hadn’t been reached while watching the FCS semifinal matchup between James Madison and North Dakota State on Friday when the channel disappeared. Others likely noticed when they tried to tune into college football games on Saturday, many of which ESPN holds the rights to, The New York Post reports.

Disney released a statement, which reads, “We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV and unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions. As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort.”

In its blog post, YouTube TV encouraged viewers to consider signing up for Disney’s streaming services like ESPN+ and Disney+. Disney also owns the streaming service Hulu, which offers live sports and other Disney-owned content.

Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Paramount+ Deal Gets You One Month of Streaming for Free

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion.
The Independent

YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers. Read More From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educatorsAP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro, higher levelYouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy
Disney and YouTube TV reaches deal to restore ESPN, ABC and FX channels

Today, Disney and YouTube TV announced a deal to bring back over a dozen Disney-owned channels to Google’s internet TV streaming service. The revelation comes after the two sides failed to reach an agreement before their contract ended on Friday, and customers were notified that they would lose access to ESPN, Disney, FX, and other Disney-owned assets if their contract was not renewed.
YouTube TV offers update after removing ESPN/Disney channels

YouTube TV was in a rights dispute with Disney recently, leading to the removal of, among other networks, the ESPN family of networks. Obviously, for college football fans, that was a huge problem, as ESPN carries many of the bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff matchups. Fortunately,...
YouTube TV Regains Disney & ESPN, But Has The Damage Been Done?

On Friday night, YouTube TV lost 17 channels as it was unable to come to an agreement with Disney over its channels. However, those channels did come back on Sunday, after YouTube TV and Disney were able to come to a deal. Surprisingly, for the same $65/month. So there was no price increase like many were expecting.
YouTube TV subscribers lose access to ESPN, other Disney-owned channels

Subscribers to YouTube TV lost access to Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, at midnight Eastern time Saturday after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract. The blackout comes as ESPN is preparing to televise 39 college bowl games between Saturday and the national championship game on Jan....
