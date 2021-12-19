ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

More than 2.4 million wreaths were laid across America, including many at local cemeteries

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In remembrance of fallen soldiers and to teach future generations the value of freedom, people laid wreaths on the tombstones of fallen veterans around America.

The day is known as National Wreaths Across America Day.

On Saturday, thousands of wreaths were laid on the tombstones of fallen veterans at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.

  • Wreaths laid on local graves of fallen veterans as part of National Wreaths across America Day (Courtesy: Robert Dubray)
  • Wreaths laid on local graves of fallen veterans as part of National Wreaths across America Day (Courtesy: Robert Dubray)
  • Wreaths laid on local graves of fallen veterans as part of National Wreaths across America Day (Courtesy: Robert Dubray)
  • Wreaths laid on local graves of fallen veterans as part of National Wreaths across America Day (Courtesy: Robert Dubray)

Hundreds of people came out to assist with laying the wreaths, a task that many said they were honored to do.

More than 130 children receive Christmas gifts as part of JCPD’s Shop with a Cop program

According to the Wreaths across America website , wreath-laying ceremonies are coordinated at Arlington National Cemetery and 2,500 other locations around the United States as well as at sea and abroad.

More than two million volunteers of which a third were children, helped lay more than 2.4 million wreaths on the headstones of the fallen across the country, according to a release from the Wreaths Across America organization.

At Arlington National Cemetery, 66 tractor-trailers deliver more than 250,000 wreaths to be laid by nearly 38,000 volunteers.

Local veteran reunited with military medals and more

“When I brought down those 5,000 wreaths that first year, I just thought it was a way for me to say thank you, for what we have in this country,” said Founder of Wreaths Across America, Morrill Worcester.

“I could have never imagined it would strike a chord like it has and make such an impact. Me and my family continued to be humbled by the support this program receives across the country,” Worcester added.

This was the 30th year of the annual event.

If you are interested in getting involved, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
City
Arlington, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
WJHL

Pet Supplies Plus to open first area store in north Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A building at the corner of North Roan Street and Sunset Drive is getting a million-dollar renovation and will be home to the region’s first “Pet Supplies Plus” store. Engelke Construction pulled a building permit Monday for the location near a Kroger supermarket that last housed a “Party Corner” store […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Santa to distribute treat bags in Greeneville on Christmas Eve

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Man in Red has a busy scheduled planned throughout Greeneville on Christmas Eve. The Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will help Santa Claus deliver Christmas treat bags on Friday, Dec. 24. The jolly fellow will ride on the fire engine and hand out goodies at the following locations: 10 a.m. — […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Christmas Gifts#Volunteers#Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WJHL

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy