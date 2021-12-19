More than 2.4 million wreaths were laid across America, including many at local cemeteries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In remembrance of fallen soldiers and to teach future generations the value of freedom, people laid wreaths on the tombstones of fallen veterans around America.

The day is known as National Wreaths Across America Day.

On Saturday, thousands of wreaths were laid on the tombstones of fallen veterans at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.

Wreaths laid on local graves of fallen veterans as part of National Wreaths across America Day (Courtesy: Robert Dubray)

Hundreds of people came out to assist with laying the wreaths, a task that many said they were honored to do.

According to the Wreaths across America website , wreath-laying ceremonies are coordinated at Arlington National Cemetery and 2,500 other locations around the United States as well as at sea and abroad.

More than two million volunteers of which a third were children, helped lay more than 2.4 million wreaths on the headstones of the fallen across the country, according to a release from the Wreaths Across America organization.

At Arlington National Cemetery, 66 tractor-trailers deliver more than 250,000 wreaths to be laid by nearly 38,000 volunteers.

“When I brought down those 5,000 wreaths that first year, I just thought it was a way for me to say thank you, for what we have in this country,” said Founder of Wreaths Across America, Morrill Worcester.

“I could have never imagined it would strike a chord like it has and make such an impact. Me and my family continued to be humbled by the support this program receives across the country,” Worcester added.

This was the 30th year of the annual event.

