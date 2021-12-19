Over 100 probable Omicron cases now detected in Louisiana

It’s been over two weeks since the first Omicron case of COVID-19 was detected in Louisiana and since then the state health department has identified over 100 cases in the Bayou State. Ochsner Health Infectious disease specialist Dr. Katherine Baumgarten said the seriousness of the variant remains in question at this point.

“Usually we see more serious disease several weeks to months after we start to see the infections spreading throughout our communities,” said Baumgarten.

The state health department reported 31 additional Omicron variant cases Friday, but none of the new cases required hospitalization.

Baumgarten said if you’ve previously tested positive for COVID, but are still not vaccinated, you are at risk of re-infection with the Omicron variant circulating.

“And that is because it has more mutations and so the body doesn’t recognize it has readily as it might another virus or another variant of COVID,” said Baumgarten.

Baumgarten said symptoms of Omicron have so far mirrored those of the previous variants, including Delta.

“Typically it can cause cold-like symptoms, fever, chills, loss of smell or taste, cough, shortness of breath, muscle and body aches, headaches, also congestion, and runny nose,” said Baumgarten.