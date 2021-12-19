ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mask requirement for Boston Catholic churches in effect

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpSEz_0dQjbOKO00
Masks in church (WSOC)

BOSTON — A mask mandate for Catholic churches in the Boston area is taking effect this weekend as Christmas approaches.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said masks will be required for all holiday Masses and other church services, including weddings and funerals. The mandate takes effect Saturday and expires on Jan. 17.

Church officials, including deacons, readers, servers, and choir members will have to wear masks when not speaking. Children younger than 5 years of age are not required to wear masks.

Cardinal Seán O’Malley said earlier this month the archdiocese was instituting the mandate in light of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Public Health reported 45 deaths and more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Officials said it is the newest case reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March.

Massachusetts’ death toll from the virus now stands at 19,406.

The state is averaging more than 5,125 new COVID-19 cases a day, up from 3,734 a day two weeks ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

About 87% of residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine; more than 72% are fully inoculated.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawmakers, doctors demand state mask mandate

BOSTON — He was the architect of the lockdown that helped ‘flatten the curve’ of the COVID pandemic back in the spring of 2020. But with Omicron about to overtake Delta as the dominant variant in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker isn’t even ordering indoor masks at this time -- only advising they be used. That’s got some state lawmakers, as well as some members of the medical and social service communities upset.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. School and Business Closings

BOSTON — Due to scattered showers Wednesday morning with freezing rain in the Merrimack Valley, Central Massachusetts, and Southern New Hampshire areas, many schools and businesses have already reported closures or delayed start times. In total, there are 28 businesses or schools that have already reported being closed for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Plans move forward for 2022 pope, Russian patriarch meeting

ROME — (AP) — Plans are progressing for a possible meeting next year between Pope Francis and the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church following their historic encounter in Havana in 2016, a top Russian Orthodox official said Wednesday. Metropolitan Hilarion, foreign relations chief of the Russian Orthodox...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Churches#Church Services#Funerals#Boston Catholic#Johns Hopkins University#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
68K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy