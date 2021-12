On the heels of announcing a nearly $10,000 total for the annual Toy Run motorcycle ride, the Salvation Army is announcing a fund-raising effort for this weekend and next. "The need people in El Dorado and Butler County are facing this year is greater than we have experienced in our lifetimes," said said Major Merrill Powers, Commander for the South Central Area Salvation Army. "We are asking everyone to please find a few minutes on Satruday, find a kettle location near them, and make that donattion that can help a family struggling in this crisis."

EL DORADO, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO