ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

‘Stillwater’: Read The Screenplay For Tom McCarthy’s Long-In-The-Works Dramatic Thriller Starring Matt Damon

By Fred Topel
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdV5O_0dQjb4l700

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race.

In Stillwater , a father’s tense relationship with his daughter is tested by unfathomable circumstances. Matt Damon stars as Bill, a man from Stillwater, OK who travels to France to visit his daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin). While studying abroad, Allison was convicted of murdering her roommate, Lina. Allison was innocent, but an unforgiving French media contributed to her conviction. Bill stays in Marseilles while visiting Allison in prison.

In France, Bill befriends Virginie (Camille Cottin) who helps him navigate the country and translate French into English for him. Bill becomes close with Virginie and her own daughter, perhaps seeking redemption for not being there for Allison when she needed him. On a furlough, Allison even sees a side of her father with Virginie’s daughter that she wishes he’d shown towards her.

McCarthy began writing the script in 2011 but was never satisfied with it, so went on to make Spotlight and produce 13 Reasons Why . Returning to the idea seven years later, he began a new draft with Marcus Hinchey , with the focus turning to Bill and the lengths to which he goes to find the real killer and vindicate his daughter. McCarthy enlisted Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré to help contribute authenticity to the French portion of the story, which ultimately was filmed in Marseilles, with some scenes in Oklahoma.

“In terms of this particular movie, Thomas, Noé and I talked about allowing the story to go where it wanted to, to sort of push the audience in terms of an expectation again of a journey,” McCarthy said during a panel with Damon earlier this month at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event. “It’s not just a thriller, it’s not just a drama, it’s not just a love story. It changes lanes quite a bit, so we had to keep a lot of balls in the air.”

Stillwater premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival before opening in theaters via Focus Features on July 30.

Click below to read the full screenplay.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

American High Gets Into Franchise Business With ‘The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge’ As Hulu Greenlights Sequel; Jordan VanDina To Direct In Feature Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has greenlighted The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge—a raunchy holiday sequel to American High’s 2020 comedy The Binge, which starred Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco and Dexter Darden. The original film’s screenwriter Jordan VanDina has been tapped to direct the new feature from his original script, in his feature debut. Like the original film, the sequel is set in a near future where all drinking and drugs are banned except for on one glorious day known as The Binge. This year, that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas. The new holiday adventure will feature magical storybooks, catchy songs,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Humans’: Read The Screenplay By Stephen Karam Adapting His Tony-Winning Play

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. When adapting his Tony-winning 2016 play The Humans for the screen, writer-director Stephen Karam believed a cinematic interpretation had the potential to offer an even more potent and immersive experience than the stage production, particularly if he leaned even further into the horror film influences that originally fueled his approach. “When I began writing the play, I was inspired by tropes from the horror and psychological thriller movie genres,” said Karam. “Later, I had a gut feeling I couldn’t...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Armageddon Time’: Andrew Polk Boards James Gray’s Focus Features Coming-Of-Age Film

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Polk (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Billions) will star alongside Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins, Emmy winner Jeremy Strong and Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway in Armageddon Time, James Gray’s coming-of-age film for Focus Features, which has now wrapped production. The film written and directed by Gray is inspired by his life in a pre-Reagan America set in Queens, New York. It reunites him with Darius Khondji, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer who previously lensed his films The Immigrant and The Lost City of Z. Gray is producing with Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan and Rodrigo Teixeira. Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S., with Universal Pictures International handling distribution in other territories. Polk is a Daytime Emmy winner who recently appeared in Danny Strong’s Hulu series Dopesick and Alan Taylor’s Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. The actor has also appeared in films including The Week Of, Rebel in the Rye, The Ticket, As You Are, Shelter and Love Is Strange, appearing on the TV side in New Amsterdam, Billions, The Plot Against America, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Instinct and House of Cards, among other series. Polk is represented by VGP Artist Management and Talent House.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Flee’ Scores Rare Oscar Shortlist Double, Joins ‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘The Rescue,’ ‘Ascension’ In Continued Hunt For Academy Awards

The two Oscar frontrunners for Best Documentary Feature are safely through to the next round of voting. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and Flee earned spots on the Oscar doc feature shortlist announced today, as Documentary Branch voters whittled the list of contending films from 138 qualifiers to 15 [see full lists below]. Flee, the Neon release directed by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, not only made the doc feature shortlist, but the shortlist for Best International Film as well, representing Denmark. That rare shortlist double was accomplished last Oscar season by the Romanian documentary Collective,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Entertainment
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Deadline

Actor Oliver Trevena Signs On To Star And Executive Produce Indie Feature ‘Wire Room’

EXCLUSIVE: Having just wrapped the Gerard Butler thriller, The Plane, actor Oliver Trevena signed on to star in and Executive Produce the indie feature film, Wire Room, which began principal photography in Birmingham, Alabama last week.   Written by Brandon Stiefer, Matt Eskandari will direct for Five Star Films.  Randall Emmett and George Furla will also produce alongside Trevena.   “It’s an action-packed script and I’m loving every second of playing the crazy ‘Eddie Flynn.’  Kevin Dillon has been amazing to work with and to star in a movie alongside Bruce Willis is definitely something off my bucket list.  Additionally, it’s been an amazing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Deadline

‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: Read The Screenplay For Steven Levenson’s Adaptation Of ‘Rent’ Creator Jonathan Larson’s Bio-Musical

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The life of Rent creator Jonathan Larson was so dramatic, it could only be told as a musical. It helped that Larson himself wrote his own autobiographical musical, tick, tick… Boom! First performed as a one-man show by Larson in 1991, it was expanded into a musical with a cast of three in 2001, years after his death. Tony-winning playwright and Emmy nominee Steven Levenson adapted the play into a screenplay, and Lin-Manuel Miranda made his directorial debut...
MOVIES
Deadline

With ‘Spider-Man’ Hoarding Christmas Box Office, Is There Room For ‘Matrix’, ‘Sing 2’ & ‘King’s Man’?

It’s going to be a really rich Christmas for exhibition, Sony and Marvel as Spider-Man: No Way Home barrels toward potentially the third-best second weekend ever with around $143M over the long Christmas period of Dec. 24-27. Already, through four days, the Jon Watts MCU title counts $297.2M in the U.S. and Canada, 3% ahead of December 2015’s Star Wars: Force Awakens over the same frame. But what does this spell for other major studios with big event movies? While it’s a question always asked during pre-pandemic Christmas periods whenever a single franchise movie sucks up the oxygen, it’s a more dire situation...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Witcher’ Return Leads Netflix Top 10 With 142M Hours Streamed

The second season of fantasy drama The Witcher flew straight to the top of Netflix’s top ten ratings list. The streamer revealed that the return of the Henry Cavill-fronted drama series recorded 142M hours streamed in its first three days. The first season of the series, which returned on December 17 also jumped to the number two spot with 49M hours viewed. Both seasons comfortably beat next in line – the third season of Titans, which was watched for 23.8M hours. It’s no surprise the series, which stars Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Camille Cottin
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Hits Season High Ratings, Premiere’s Viewership Rises To 8.2 Million

The latest, seventh episode of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood drew a season best 2.34 million total viewers across all platforms on Sunday, Dec. 19. That was the biggest total Sunday audience for a Showtime series telecast since the Shameless Season 8 premiere Nov.5, 2017 (2.4 million) Dexter: New Blood already has become Showtime’s biggest series debut ever on streaming in premiere week viewership, shattering all Showtime OTT sign-up and viewership records. The limited series’ premiere, which stands as Showtime’s most-watched drama debut of all time and as the most watched scripted drama season premiere telecast among all premium networks in 2021...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Jessica Henwick Discusses Working On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ And Her Upcoming Directorial Debut

Editor’s Note: Deadline is proud to launch Scene 2 Seen, a new podcast hosted by Associate Editor Valerie Complex.  This podcast was inspired by the phenomenal work done by Dino-Ray Ramos and Amanda N’Duka on Deadline’s former New Hollywood podcast. The duo worked tirelessly to uplift and provide a platform for women, people of color and member of the LGBTQ+ community in the film and television industry. I aim to pick up where they left off, in addition to speaking with talent and tackling subjects that pertain to the entertainment business that might be deemed controversial. The first episode of the podcast features actress...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Giles Milton’s ‘Winston Churchill’s Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ To Be Adapted For TV By ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Creator Clive Bradley

EXCLUSIVE: Giles Milton’s story behind Winston Churchill’s World War Two underground unit is to be told via a TV series from Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne creator Clive Bradley. Academy Award-nominated Chocolat producer Kit Golden, Long Strange Trip’s Tom Mangan and former Discovery International CEO Mark Hollinger have secured the rights to Giles Milton’s non-fiction work Churchill’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Mavericks Who Plotted Hitler’s Defeat, with Trapped scribe Bradley turning the adaptation into a 10-episode TV drama. Mango Productions/Pleasant Bay Pictures’ show, which plans to shoot in Scotland, France, Norway and Greece, is distinct from Paramount Pictures’ forthcoming pic Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which has Guy Ritchie attached to write and...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenplay#Drama#French
Deadline

‘The Nana Project’: Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould & Will Peltz To Star In Mockumentary From Director Robin Givens

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar and Golden Globe winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King, Hustlers), Nolan Gould (Modern Family, Friends with Benefits) and Will Peltz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Manifest) have signed on to star in The Nana Project, a mockumentary-style comedy from actor-director Robin Givens (Haunted Trail, Horror Noire), which is scheduled to enter production in the Atlanta area in January. The film is set primarily in Timeless Acres Retirement Home and follows feisty chess master Helen “Nana” Lewis (Ruehl) and her estranged grandsons, Andrew (Gould) and Cody (Peltz). With the support of Nana’s resident friends, the family embarks on a road...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cristián De La Fuente And Julieth Restrepo To Star In Indie Rom-Com ‘Switch Up’

EXCLUSIVE: Cristián de la Fuente, Julieth Restrepo, Jeff Fahey and Sal Velez Jr have been set to star in Switch Up, an indie romantic comedy that will serve as the feature directing debut of Tara Pirnia. Production begins in January in Texas. Written by Pamela Beach and Felice Heather Monteith from Pirnia’s original story, the pic centers on popular Miami talk show host Ricardo De La Cruz (de la Fuente, whose credits include In Plain Sight, Devious Maids and Driven), whose world gets turned upside down when a scheming rival sets him up for a scandalous fall. Destitute, Ricardo finds himself...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jack Hedley Dies: ‘For Your Eyes Only’ And ‘Lawrence Of Arabia’ Star Was 92

Jack Hedley, who featured in films including James Bond’s For Your Eyes Only and Lawrence of Arabia, along with a string of UK TV hits, has died aged 92. A note in today’s Times said Hedley, who was born Jack Hawkins, had died on December 11 after a “short illness bravely borne.” At Hedley’s request, there will be no funeral. Hedley was born in London in 1929 and started appearing in films in the 1950s. He starred in the BBC series The World of Tim Frazer in the early 1960s and went on to feature in a number of films that decade, including Lawrence of Arabia, The Scarlet Blade, Witchcraft and The Secret of Blood Island (pictured). He was to further make a name for himself many years later when he was cast as Sir Timothy Havelock in James Bond’s For Your Eyes Only, for which he also voiced Havelock’s Parrot. He subsequently played the lead role in Lucio Fulci’s The New York Ripper. Throughout the decades, Hedley was also a regular on British TV, featuring in Colditz, Dixon of Dock Green, The Buccaneers, Only Fools and Horses and the TV film version of Brief Encounter.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Annie Awards Nominations: ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ & ‘Encanto’ Lead Field For Animation Prizes

Disney films are the ones to beat at the 49th annual Annie Awards, whose nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto scored a leading 10 and nine noms, respectively, followed by Pixar’s Luca with eight. Sony & Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines also landed eight noms and will vie for the marquee Best Feature prize with those Disney titles and Illumination’s Sing 2, which scored just the one nom. Gkids distributes three of the four pics up for Best Indie feature: Belle, Pompo the Cinephile and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko. They will battle against Flee,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

The Hideaway Entertainment To Produce Parenting Comedy ‘Sleep Train’ Written By Andrew Nunnelly

EXCLUSIVE: The Hideaway Entertainment has come aboard Sleep Train, a genre-bending comedy written by Andrew Nunnelly. The film billed as Game Night meets Inception follows a couple sleep training their child over the course of one delirious night. Jonathan Gray, Matthew Rhodes, and Kristy Grisham will produce for The Hideaway Entertainment, with Kristy Grisham and Jen Cox overseeing the project on behalf of the company. A director has not yet been attached. The Hideaway’s Senior Vice President of Development and Production Kristy Grisham met Nunnelly when she was sleep training her son, which happened to be around the same time he was sleep training...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Reveals Season 18 Winner: Was It Nayte or Brandon?

SPOILER ALERT: Nayte and Brandon are in a war of the roses for Michelle’s heart in the live season finale of The Bachelorette. Host Kaitlyn Bristowe was on site, while Tayshia Adams was absent due to being exposed to Covid-19. After a tough decision last week, Joe was sent home, leaving Nayte and Brandon in the top two. Today’s episode was a roller coster of emotions as Michelle juggles with various emotions in having to choose one of these two men. She did express the approval of her family was important, and the deciding factor on who she choses. The first to meet...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

New York Film Critics Circle Awards Postponed Due To Covid Surge

While the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards were scheduled to take place at Tao Downtown in NYC on January 10, they’ve now been postponed due to the recent surge in Covid cases witnessed across the country, with a new date for the ceremony to be unveiled early next year. “Out of safety concerns for our award winners and our members, we’ve made the decision to postpone our dinner. But rest assured, we’re going to find a way to celebrate the accomplishments of our winners in the coming months,” said NYFCC Chair Stephanie Zacharek. “Even in the midst of an uncertain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Blockbusters From ‘No Time To Die’ To ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Dominate Academy’s Craft Shortlists

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s Bond film No Time to Die and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune led in craft recognition today when the Academy’s shortlists for the 2022 Oscars were unveiled. The former secured slots in the areas of Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Sound and Visual Effects, with the latter preparing to compete in all of the same categories apart from Song. Four additional studio films snagged slots in Score and Song, including Adam McKay’s Netflix satire Don’t Look Up, Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s Disney animated pic Encanto, Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix Western The Harder They Fall and Reinaldo Marcus...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy