‘Tis the Season of Giving… Fox31 and Colorado’s Own Ch.2 are teaming up with The Salvation Army, Macy’s, and D.R. Horton, for the 11th Annual Toy Drive! It runs now through Dec. 20th. All you have to do is buy a new toy and drop it off “unwrapped” at any participating Macy’s or D.R. Horton locations. You can also make monetary donations online. You can also call 303-860-5560.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO