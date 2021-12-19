ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Flip’d, the IHOP Fast Casual Concept Opens In NYC

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 3 days ago

In early 2020, I wrote about Flip’d, a fast casual concept which IHOP planned to open. I haven’t heard or thought about Flip’d much since then until recently. I knew one location of the shop had...

michaelwtravels.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

These Hilton Brands Will Be 100 Percent Pet Friendly By April 2022

If you want to travel with your furry companion next year, you are in luck: effective as of Friday, April 1, 2022, at least 4,500 hotel properties across six brands of the Hilton portfolio will become 100 percent pet friendly as the result of a partnership with Mars Petcare — which is the largest pet care company in the world — and consistent pet fees which start at $50.00 per stay will be introduced.
PETS
BoardingArea

My Thoughts on the Hyatt Loyalty Program, As of Right Now

A few weeks ago, I raised the following question – is Hyatt overrated? As I thought out loud, I couldn’t come to a firm yes or no answer – I didn’t expect to, either. I appreciate all the commenters chiming in. The varying perspectives have given me plenty to think about. Also, much has developed since. What? Just recently, I spent three nights in two different Hyatt properties during the MtM Diamond meetup in Orlando. I purposely wrote the previous article before these stays. For that post, I didn’t want to unnecessarily sway my thoughts with those stays. That’s what today’s is for! I’m describing my recent experiences with these two properties and how my views of the Hyatt loyalty program have changed or remained the same since.
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

153K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy