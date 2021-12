Amidst rumors that it's going to be revealed at The Game Awards 2021, major BioShock 4 details have leaked online, hinting at when the game is going to release and revealing what era it's set in and where it takes place. The leak actually comes from a report via PlayStation podcaster, Colin Moriarty, who shared the first details on the game during the most recent episode of Sacred Symbols. According to the former IGN journalist and PlayStation insider, who recently leaked Ratchet Clank: Rift Apart before it was announced, the next game in the dormant series is bringing players to the snowy and frozen Anarctica, and more specifically, a city dubbed Borealis. Meanwhile, the backdrop for all of this will be the 1960s.

